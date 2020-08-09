WASHINGTON D.C. (WTOP/CNN) -- A 17-year-old is dead and 20 people, including an off-duty D.C. police officer, were shot during a large public gathering in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning, according to CNN affiliate WTOP-FM.
D.C. police said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the off-duty officer who was shot is assigned to the 1st District and has been with the police department for a year. He said she is “fighting for her life.”
Of the others shot, all were adults except for another 17-year-old, according to Newsham.
“What happened was it was some kind of dispute. Multiple weapons were produced and multiple shots were fired,” said Newsham during a news conference Sunday with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
He said there were at least three gunmen, who used handguns, shooting from three spots simultaneously. No motive was offered.
“We had a lot of people that were in a dangerous situation last night and sadly several people who have no regard for human life opened fire,” said Mayor Bowser.
Newsham said no permit was issued for the event.
8.9.20 Chief Newsham provides an update on shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, SE pic.twitter.com/T2RWNNEHEi— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 9, 2020
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
