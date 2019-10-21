RICHWOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington County school is closed Monday due to a power outage.
Richwoods R-7 School District said classes at their pre-k through 8th grade building would not take place on Oct. 21 due to the outage. Around 180 students attend the school.
Buses for the high school students will still run, according to the district.
