WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Washington County resident who tested positive with COVID-19 attended a high school graduation and officials are warning of a possible community exposure.
The individual and COVID-19 positive guest attended the Potosi High School graduation on June 27.
According to Washington County, the Potosi R-3 School District has been notified and are working closely with the health department to notify the public. Close contacts have been notified by health department.
Any person who attended the event should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 11th.
A close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes.
Persons who are not close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are not considered a close contact, you do not need to quarantine unless you have symptoms. If you become sick you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.
The State of Missouri has a hotline number that you can contact at 877-435-8411 and speak with a COVID-19 expert.
