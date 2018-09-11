WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This weekend, a party with a purpose is planned in Washington, Missouri.
“Oxfest” will take over the Washington Fairgrounds to honor the legacy of the Haddox brothers.
“He was a good coach. He was a good teacher. He taught me a lot about coaching, taught me the best coaches were the ones who could remember what it was like to be a kid,” said David Haddox of his brother Duane, the former athletic director at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Duane died prematurely from complications of diabetes in 2010. Three years later, their older brother, Doug, also passed away.
Around a campfire, Dave and family friend Kevin Walde dreamed up the idea to have a benefit music festival in honor of the two men. They turned it into a reality in 2017, and this year they are adding another beneficiary.
This year’s music festival will benefit the Duane Haddox Scholarship fund, Whole Kids Outreach, and WINGS (Washington’s Investment in Greater Schools) Educational Foundation.
Gates to Oxfest open Saturday, September 15 at noon, with five band performances to follow. The Medicine Men take the stage at 1 p.m., followed by Burnt Whiskey at 3 p.m. Tall Poppies will perform at 5 p.m., followed by Mack’s Creek at 7 p.m. The headliner, Fat Pocket, is slated to take the stage at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the gate.
