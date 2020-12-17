ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One week after Pfizer was granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, several more vaccines are on the horizon.
The most notable is Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which could be granted authorization as soon as Friday.
Both vaccines require a two-dose regimen, with the second booster shot coming about three weeks after the initial dose.
Yet another COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, is in phase three clinical trials, some of which are being held at Washington University in St. Louis. It is a single-dose vaccine, making it different from Pfizer and Moderna.
As a result, those who receive a single dose vaccine will likely develop immunity weeks before those who receive the two-dose regimen.
Several hundred people have taken part in the trial over the last six weeks, receiving either the placebo or vaccine.
Dr. Rachel Presti, who is overseeing the trial, said there have been very few side effects presented by those taking part.
"There might be some tenderness or soreness at the injection site, and we've had a few very rare fevers," Dr. Presti said.
Thursday marks the final day of enrollment in the trial and Dr. Presti said in January, some of the initial safety data will be looked at to see if the vaccine is effective.
"You can tell if it works if you have a lot of (COVID-19) cases in the people who got the saline injection and very few cases in the people who got the vaccine," Presti said.
The FDA asks for two months worth of safety data and information, according to Dr. Presti. That's because most side effects associated with a vaccine will present themselves within that time frame.
"What was really remarkable was the number of people who were doing it because they wanted to protect their family or protect their community and they wanted to give back," she said. "So this tremendous sense of altruism was really amazing to see."
With the possibility of a single dose vaccine providing immunity faster than one requiring two doses, some people may wonder why a two-dose vaccine is developed at all.
"The vaccine's ability to induce an immune response is very complicated," Dr. Presti explained. "Just like sometimes you have to take medicine once a day and sometimes three times a day, it's intrinsic to the specific vaccine. Everyone would like a one-dose vaccine, but in some of the studies you needed two doses to get what was considered a protective level of antibodies."
If the Janssen vaccine is determined to be effective, it will follow a similar process to that of Pfizer and Moderna with the FDA.
