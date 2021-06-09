Wash U trial shows laughing gas improves severe depression symptoms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's new hope for people with severe depression constantly hitting walls with finding treatment.
A clinical trial conducted at Washington University shows a one-hour treatment of breathing in a low dose of laughing gas can improve symptoms of depression for people that have had no success with other antidepressant treatments.
“A large percentage of patients don’t respond to standard antidepressant therapies — the patients in this study had failed an average of 4.5 antidepressant trials — and it’s very important to find therapies to help these patients,” said professor Charles R. Conway in a Wash U news release. “That we saw rapid improvements in many such patients in the study suggests nitrous oxide may help people with really severe, resistant depression.”
The initial trial was only 24 participants but researchers at Wash U would like to see a larger scale study conducted sometime within the next year. Click here to learn more about the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.