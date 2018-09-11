Wash U to step up patrols to protect students

In the first two weeks of school, two Washington University students were targeted by armed suspects in separate incidents. Now, the Wash U campus police chief is adding six officers to off-campus patrol.

The first incident was an attempted robbery in University City, and the other was a car jacking in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. In both, the suspect had a gun.

Campus Police Chief Mark Glenn says he’s adding two officers to three of the areas where off-campus students prominently live.

“We had multiple officers come to us and volunteer to work, so two in Skinker-DeBaliviere, two in University City north of Delmar, and two in University City south of Delmar,” said Glenn.

These 6 officers are being added to an existing 17 person off-campus police and security team. They will work from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

“This is how we do business, this is how we make our community safe,” said Glenn.

Another tool campus police provided the students is an app called Noonlight. It was introduced last year as SafeTrek and the company has since expanded and has been renamed to Noonlight.

Chief Glenn describes it as an emergency blue phone, but in a student’s pocket and accessible at any time.

Students place their thumb on the opened app while they walk to their destination. If they feel unsafe, they remove their thumb from the app and the Noonlight team will call the student. If no one answers, the nearest police department will be dispatched to the student by the phone’s GPS.

Wash U’s campus police is also offering “Sidewalk-Safetalks” in neighborhoods near campus, where community members can meet officers, have a conversation and learn safety information.