ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University seniors will get an in-person commencement ceremony this coming May.
The school made the announcement on Thursday, saying the there will be multiple small ceremonies to adhere with public health guidelines in place of the traditional university-wide ceremony.
NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will deliver the 2021 commencement speech. Click here to learn more.
