ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Through a new study, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have uncovered promising news that the Delta variant is not good at evading the antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the university, researchers analyzed antibodies generated by people who received the Pfizer vaccine and found that Delta was unable to evade all but one of the antibodies they tested. Dr. Jackson Turner, an Immunologist with Washington University helped conducted the study, and said his goal was to take a deeper look at the immune response and what makes it effective against Delta.
“It gives us a better understanding of how the immune response is generating that effectiveness and will protect people with infection not only against the original strain, but against variants too,” Turner said.
Researchers said their findings help explain why vaccinated people have largely escaped the Delta surge or why they developed only mild symptoms from the virus. As the Delta variant surges, Ashley Hite, from Wentzville, is urging others to get the vaccine. The expecting mother said her first born, Samuel, was born with congenital heart defects. As a newborn, he was put on life support and had open heart surgery at just 19 days old. Samuel is now a thriving 3-year-old but Hite worries what impact the virus would have on her son.
“Any mother any parent who has seen their child on a ventilator and on life support would give the world to keep that from happening again,” Hite said.
While her son isn’t eligible to get the vaccine, she wishes others would take the initiative to protect not only themselves, but those who are vulnerable, like Samuel.
“It’s one of the most frustrating parts of this whole thing it seems to me that people don’t seem to care about people like him,” Hite said.
