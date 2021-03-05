ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New research out of Washington University suggests coronavirus vaccines may not be as effective against new variants of the virus.
Researchers with the School of Medicine looked at the variants from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa. The study shows the variants can evade antibodies that worked against the original form of the virus.
This would potentially undermine the effectiveness of the vaccines. Researches say vaccines were still effective against the U.K. variant but with the other two variants, it took three to 10 times as many antibodies to neutralize the virus.
