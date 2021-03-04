ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new research study conducted by Washington University’s School of Medicine is providing hope for people who haven’t regained their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19.
Dr. Jay Piccirillo, a professor and researcher, is leading the study. Piccirillo said about 50 percent of people who test positive for COVID lose their sense of smell for a few weeks. However, nearly seven percent of people can’t smell for 3-6 months, or in some cases, longer.
“What we’re hearing from our patients who are suffering from the long-haul symptoms of COVID related to smell and taste is it’s not only a decrease in quality of life, but it’s the safety they’re concerned about,” Piccirillo said. “The inability to smell smoke, or smell gas or smell bad food or a mother is concerned about her baby’s diaper, those are all issues we take for granted and don’t really think about until we lose that sense of smell.”
“I have never not been able to smell, it’s something you rely on in your everyday life,” said Bo Anderson, a junior at Washington University. He hasn’t been able to smell since he contracted COVID-19 in early November. He’s one of 240 people participating in the trial.
Participants in the study are assigned to smell four different essential oils twice a day with a goal of restoring plasticity in the brain to smell again. Participants get to choose four essential oils, smoke being the most common. Half of all participants view an online photo of the item, such as coffee, while smelling the essential oil. The 12-week study is conducted virtually so participants from around the United States are taking part.
Dr. Piccirillo said the study will likely end in late spring or early summer. He hopes his findings help establish a solution to a nagging, long-lasting symptom that currently has no cure.
“That’s what motivates my research everyday,” Piccirillo said.
The smell training clinical trial is full, however Wash-U will be conducting several other COVID-19 related studies over the next few months. If you’d like more information, email otooutcomes@wustl.edu.
