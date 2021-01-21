ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Millions of people who suffer from acid reflux could be more vulnerable to infection after getting the COVID-19 virus.
A large scale study has not been done yet, but researcher's at Washington University say patients with problems in the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract may be vulnerable to infection after swallowing the virus. Those with a common disorder called Barrett’s esophagus should be on alert.
"If the esophagus in these patients is more like intestine and the intestine has all this receptor and the virus normally can't get to the intestine because of the stomach in the way, but the esophagus come first, before the stomach so those people might be at risk," Professor Jason Mills said. He's in the division of gastroenterology at Washington University.
Mills says more data is needed and there's no evidence yet that people with Barrett’s esophagus have higher rates of COVID-19.
He says the most important thing for everyone to do is to wear a mask.
Click here to learn more about the study.
