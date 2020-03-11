ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University has restricted access to campus amid the continued outbreak of COVID-19.
In a message from the chancellor’s office, undergraduate students were told to complete the remainder of the spring semester coursework off campus at their permanent residence.
Any students who remained in university housing over spring break were told to leave residence halls no later than March 15.
Students were also told not to return to campus housing to collect their belongings.
Spring break for the Danforth Campus will be extended another week, with no instruction until Monday, March 23.
The Medical Campus will have a similar extension, and both campuses will shift to online instruction.
“All classes, including those traditionally held in studios and laboratory settings, will be conducted online,” the release said.
Online instruction will continue until at least April 30.
The university will remain open, however, and faculty and staff have been told to continue to report to work as usual.
