ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University announced it is bringing home 35 students who are studying abroad in Italy because of the coronavirus.
The university says it is taking the action after the CDC declared a “Level 3” warning for Italy, where coronavirus has broken out.
UMSL is asking two professors who just returned from Southeast Asia to remain off campus for two weeks as a precaution.
READ: How local businesses, schools are preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak
The actions come as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.