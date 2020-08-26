ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Washington University program called Learning Lodge aims to help out parents with children who are doing virtual learning.
The idea, created by Wash U students, is to pair up Washington University and other college students who volunteer their time with students kindergarten-8th grade who may need help in certain subjects.
“I honestly do feel like I formed a connection with this eight year old now,” said college student Thomas Katai, who has spent the last four months tutoring online.
He signed up to be a volunteer tutor with Learning Lodge, even though he’s four states away in Ohio and the eight-year-old he tutors is in St. Louis.
In the early days of the pandemic, a couple Washington University students about to graduate came up with the program.
Schools were going online and parents were frustrated trying to figure out what to do next.
“On the flip side, we also saw a lot of college student volunteers who used to volunteer in the community and now I guess were either stuck at home or just looking for other opportunities to get involved with the community,” said Lily Xu, who co-founding Learning Lodge with friend Alex Hu.
“We want to give the kids as much support as we can. Right now, especially since we know we don't necessarily know how effective virtual learning is and whether or not they really need school help or just looking for a friendly face to talk to,” Hu added. “It's a great resource.”
Katai meets twice a week with a student and tutors him in math and English. He went through the application process online.
“Through the application process they just ask you about what you are studying because of all the university students who have volunteered,” he said. “Basically they tried to find the perfect matching students for you.”
The college students are all volunteers and the service is free to families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.