ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University and Saint Louis University will join the historic effort to find a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Between the two universities, researchers hope to enroll about 3,000 participants in the various vaccine trials.
"We anticipate doing trials until we find at least one or vaccines that actually work,” said Sharon Frey, Director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development. “There is a huge responsibility when putting people into vaccine trials, we want to make sure people are safe based on previous data and watching them closely after they would be vaccinated.”
Researchers said it’s important to enroll participants who are likely to be exposed to the coronavirus and those at more risk for severe disease. That includes participants over the age of 65.
“if you can get people to take a look at things right away and everybody recognizes how much of an emergency this is that you can do things with the same amount of vetting and the same degree of care to make sure you are doing it right in a faster time frame,” Frey said.
The trials are part of the COVID-19 Prevention Network, a newly organized network formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
For more information about vaccine trials at Washington University School of Medicine, please email idcru@wustl.edu; call 314-454-0058 or visit the Division of Infectious Diseases clinical trials site.
For more information about vaccine trials at Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development, please visit vaccine.slu.edu; call 314-977-6333 or 1-866-410-6333; or email vaccine@slu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.