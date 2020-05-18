ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine are launching a trial to see whether low doses of the drug chloroquine help with COVID-19 infections.
The trial involves thirty thousand frontline healthcare workers from around the world.
More than 10 percent of those with serious COVID-19 infections have been front-line health-care workers.
Michael Avidan, MD, of Washington University is leading the international study, which has sites in England, Ireland, Africa, Canada, and South America.
The study is supported with $9 million in funding from the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator — an initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard and an array of public and philanthropic donors.
