ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be on the way as early as next week. That's pending the FDA's approval of it, which is being considered Friday.
Parson said in a press conference Thursday, the state's anticipating about 50,000 doses sometimes next week, if the vaccine is approved.
Part of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine trial was done in St. Louis by researchers.
"It has good data showing that it will prevent you from getting sicker, it will prevent you from being hospitalized, it prevents you from dying from COVID-19," explained Dr. Rachel Presti.
Dr. Presti is apart of the Washington University's infectious disease clinical research team. Over the last several months, her team has tested the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during COVID-19's most rampant spree.
Back in November, the St. Louis region saw massive spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. That's exactly when Wash U was conducting its trials.
Studies from that trial show the vaccine is about 70 percent effective. Dr. Presti says to not get caught up in that figure. She explained that because the trials were done during the largest peak of COVID-19 that we've seen thus far, the numbers are right on par with Pfizer and Moderna's effectiveness.
"We need to get people vaccinated as soon as possible. All of the vaccines clearly work to prevent severe disease and to prevent death, and that's what we need to do. None of the vaccines completely prevent infections," Dr. Presti explained.
Presti says once the vaccine's approved, she's hoping to see increased accessibility so anyone who wants a shot can get one.
"It doesn't require two shots, and it doesn't require super cold storage, which should make it easier to get to rural areas in the U.S.," she said.
Presti emphasized that the Johnson & Johnson shot is much more mobile and will be easier to distribute because of those differences.
Her team is working on another trial for Johnson & Johnson right now, Presti said. They're currently testing a booster shot, which could help with COVID-19 variants and increase the virus' antibody life.
