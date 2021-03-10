ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The future of COVID-19 treatment could come from St. Louis as researchers from Washington University say they're on track to getting Fluvoxamine - a well-regulated anti-depressant medication - approved to ease COVID-19 symptoms and avoid hospitalizations.

"Drugs that are useful at this early stage are very much needed, and there aren't very many of them or many successful studies," Dr. Caline Mattar said.

Mattar, an infectious disease doctor and researcher at Wash U, said the initial trial done on this medication was successful. She said Fluvoxamine is showing promise in helping to prevent respiratory decline in COVID-19 positive patients.

An initial study was done in St. Louis by Mattar and Doctors Angela Reiersen and Eric Lenze. Now, a bigger study is needed.

"Since it's already FDA approved for other purposes, doctors can prescribe it now for COVID if they want to. We are not right now recommending for or against that," Reiersen said.

Reiersen, who discovered Fluvoxamine could help with COVID-19 symptoms, said now they're moving onto a larger, more widespread study.

The end goal is to get the anti-depressant to be used specifically for COVID-19 patients. Reiersen and her team are working with the National Institute of Health to introduce this study to more doctors who regularly study or deal with coronavirus patients.

Pending further study and its results, the FDA could use Emergency Use Authorization to speed up this treatment option. Wash U researchers are looking for participants over the age of 30 and who currently are testing positive for COVID-19. Click here to learn if you're eligible.