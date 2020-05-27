ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Scientists in St. Louis are joining researchers around the world in a race to unlock the mysteries of COVID-19.
Dr. Megan Cooper is leading the Washington University study. Cooper is an immunologist who uses genome sequencing to discover the causes of rare diseases, but will now use her skills in gene hunting to help fight the pandemic.
"We're using that expertise and shifting it to [answering] why a very small number of very healthy patients of COVID-19 have a severe response," she said.
Cooper is the director of clinical immunology at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
The McDonnell Genome Institue at Washington University's School of Medicine is one of 70 genome labs around the world working in conjunction on the research.
Scientists plan to sequence the genomes of hundreds of people who were infected with the virus to find out if there are rare genetic variances that cause otherwise healthy people to develop severe symptoms.
Researchers will also be looking to find answers that might explain why some people's immune systems more easily fight off the virus and why they see only minor symptoms.
"I really feel if we can figure out what a good response to COVID-19 actually looks like, what the critical components are of the immune response that we all need to fight this infection, that could be really helpful- not just for the rare patients that have a severe immune problem, but for anyone dealing with COVID-19," said Cooper.
Because of the scale of the international research project, Cooper said she hopes they'll find answers in a matter of months instead of years.
