ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Breakthrough research from Washington University could change how Alzheimer's Disease is treated.
Researchers say they are able to estimate when a person, who is likely to develop Alzheimer's, will start showing signs of dementia. Researchers made the discovery by using a commonly used brain scan in Alzheimer's research; the scan measures a certain protein in the brain.
In just one scan, researchers say, an algorithm can reveal how much time it will be before Alzheimer's signs appear. For more on the study, click here.
