ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University students returning back to campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a letter to students and parents, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced that students must be fully vaccinated before they arrive on campus for the start of their fall academic term or August 30.
"Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals," the letter read.
It's a requirement for students on the Danforth and Medical Campuses, the school said. The university will allow exemptions for students who are unable to receive the vaccine for religious or medical reasons.
