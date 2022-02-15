ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Washington University School of Medicine is participating in a nationwide clinical trial to determine how effective an omicron-specific booster of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is against current and future variants of COVID-19.
According to Wash U, all of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters currently in use are based on the original variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but the omicron variant has dozens of mutations, and researchers and other experts are weighing whether boosters designed to target omicron may be necessary in the future.
Dr. Rachel Presti, an Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of Washington University’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Unit, is the Washington University site leader for the clinical trial. Participants ages 18 and up who already have received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plus the booster, will be given the investigational omicron booster. Their immune responses will be monitored through blood samples.
Dr. Presti told News 4 companies that have been creating COVID-19 vaccines have been studying variant-specific boosters throughout the pandemic.
"Thus far, we haven't demonstrated we need them because the original vaccine was tailored for the virus that came out late 2019, early 2020," she said. "The thing about the immune system is that it always responds to something it seen before faster. We probably need a boost now. We may need a boost before next season. That may be all we need if we get a broad enough immune response that can cover the coronavirus."
Presti said it took over a year to develop the initial COVID-19 vaccine, because researchers now have that blueprint, she said it can take researchers only a few months to create variant-specific booster.
Researchers are expecting results in about a month.
