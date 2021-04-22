ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With just weeks left in the school year, parents across the St. Louis area are eager to get their children vaccinated.
“We all have concerns, we want to protect our children make sure they’re ok,” said Kathi Leicester, who added she’ll feel relieved once her 13-year-old and 6-year-old are protected.
As more adults get the vaccine, new numbers from the American Academy of Pediatrics show more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children. However Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University, said hospitalizations in children are still incredibly low, so there’s no cause for alarm.
“It’s not surprising that in the age groups that aren’t being vaccinated we’re going to see high [not only] transmission, but more cases relative to the other cases,” Newland said.
Pfizer is awaiting Emergency Use Authorization of its vaccine for kids 12-15 years old. Newland said that approval could come by the beginning of June. But for kids less than 12, eligibility is likely to take much longer.
“For elementary and preschool aged children it’s going to be likely 2022,” Newland said.
Washington University will soon play a key role in a nationwide clinical trial to get children under 12 years old vaccinated. The university is one of about 90 sites selected to enroll children and conduct the study across the country. Newland said the response from parents wanting to enroll their children was so overwhelming they took the registry link off of their website. They had more than 10,000 children sign-up but can only select a few hundred to participate in the clinical trial.
“A lot of interest, super exciting, but unfortunately a lot of people who want to be in the trials won’t be able to,” Newland said.
The trial is expected to start in a few weeks, but eligibility for elementary school students and younger likely will not come for months. For the clinical trial, Newland said they will select kids of different ages under 12, backgrounds and races ensuring they are studying a diverse group of children.
