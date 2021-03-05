ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University researchers are seeing promise in fighting COVID with - of all things - an anti-depressant.
Dr. Angela Reiersen is a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis who specializes in childhood treatment. Reiersen has worked with an anti-depressant called Fluvoxamine for years. She knew it helped with depression and OCD, however she recently found studies where the drug also helped decrease inflammation.
"I thought, well I wonder if we could use this for COVID because inflammation seems to be a big part of the problem in COVID, so maybe this drug would work for COVID as well," Reiersen explained.
Reiersen teamed up with her colleague Dr. Eric Lenze, who's also a psychiatrist and researcher. They received a grant, got approval to conduct a real-human trial and recruited COVID-19 positive adults for the study.
"This drug binds to the sigma-1 receptor which can reduce that inflammatory response, this is a receptor that is in every cell in your body," Reiersen said.
In theory, the doctor's said Fluvoxamine would be taken at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms when a patient has tested positive. A total of 152 research subjects were given the active drug.
Reiersen and Lenze's research showed that every single participant who took the active drug never experienced deterioration. This means, no one needed supplemental oxygen or was hospitalized. Both of those are common in positive COVID-19 patients.
Also included in their study were 72 subjects who were given a placebo. Of that group, six of them became seriously ill, four of them requiring hospitalization.
"The really appealing thing about this medication is it's been around a long time, we know it's safe, and we showed it's safe in the first study," Lenze said. "It's really easy to use, it's just a pill you take at home."
Lenze said the drug is fairly inexpensive, and says it's so safe it wouldn't kill people even if it's overdosed.
"We thought, if this drug works for COVID this could really be the answer for all these people who are getting sick and quarantining at home," Lenze said.
The researchers found Fluvoxamine works almost instantly to help decrease severe symptoms of the virus. Now, both Reiersen and Lenze are expanding their study. Anyone across the country can participate, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home.
