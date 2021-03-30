ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new study, published by the Centers for Disease Control, shows promising results regarding the effectiveness of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
As opposed to a clinical trial, the CDC studied how well both vaccines work in people who are fully vaccinated in a real-life setting. In the study, 4,000 healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers were followed in a 3-4 month period. The CDC found that the vaccine was 80 percent effective after the first dose and 90 percent effective following the second dose.
Dr. Jason Newland treats infectious diseases at Washington University and said the results are encouraging and provide insight as to how well the vaccine will work for the general population.
“Not only do we have a clinical trial that showed it, but we had a real world setting where we followed people over time, over a 3-4 month period of time and showing that efficacy is still present,” Newland said.
Even though the vaccine is highly effective, Dr. Newland said people who are fully vaccinated can still develop the virus, although it’s rare. According to the study, out of 2,479 fully vaccinated people only three developed COVID-19. Newland said people who develop COVID after they are full vaccinated will likely only have mild symptoms, similar to the common cold.
“So far, the data is 100 percent effective against serious ICU level disease and death, that’s the thing that’s really key – we’re turning a potentially fatal virus into a common cold with vaccine,” Newland said.
However, when it comes to fully vaccinated people transmitting the virus, doctors said results are still undetermined. Dr. Newland said they believe the likelihood is low that a full vaccinated person can transmit the disease to someone who is not vaccinated. But there is still more research pending on how easily the virus is transmitted among those who are vaccinated.
“Being a fully vaccinated person, if I were to get that mild cold from COVID-19 could I take it home to my parents who are 70 and unvaccinated? That’s still data yet to be seen, but there’s a lot of hope the likelihood is much less,” Newland said.
If you’d like to read the full CDC study – click here.
