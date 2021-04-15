ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's Black Maternal Health week and studies show Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy or child birth than white women.
Dr. Ebony Carter with Wash U said that alarming rate starts with disparities in care long before pregnancy occurs.
"We look at Black women and we just say 'if you change your behavior, if you do this you, do that. If you advocate for yourself, suddenly you're going to be alright,'" Carter said. "Black women aren't the problem. The problems are the systems, the clinicians, myself included ... It is going to be systems level solutions like access to health care and paid parental leave."
Carter also said maternal death rate has increased across all demographics.
