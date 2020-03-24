ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine are testing an old treatment as a possible solution to helping victims of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Modeling their work off of a treatment for the Spanish Flu in 1918, doctors are exploring the idea of transfusion of antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into people who are currently ill.
The plan would require patients who recover from a COVID-19 infection to donate their blood, and then doctors would isolate the plasma and create a serum to transfuse into people currently battling the illness, a process that is dramatically faster than developing a new drug.
While the process seems somewhat primitive, Wash U doctors say it has proven effective over history.
“Giving serum from newly recovered patients is a stone-age approach, but historically it has worked,” Jeffrey P. Henderson, MD, PhD, an associate professor of medicine and of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine told the school’s PR department “This is how we used to prevent and treat viral infections like measles, mumps, polio and influenza.”
Doctors at the school, in concert with doctors at the Mayo Clinic, filed for a new drug application with the FDA last week. If approved they will move into clinical trials.
