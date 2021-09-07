ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several shootings along a popular St. Louis City strip are leaving residents and business owners in frustration, calling on city officials to take further action to make downtown safer.

"Things can turn up on this block at any moment, so just be prepared and have your eyes open," Jesse Woolfork said. The St. Louis City resident and business owner said this after multiple violent crimes on Washington Avenue, including one where a man was shot multiple times and later found dead in a bullet-riddled car.

News 4 crews spotted the car with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge shortly after midnight. According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) has increased patrols along the busy downtown street and Woolfork said the department's efforts aren't paying off.

Man found dead in bullet-riddled car on Archgrounds after Washington Avenue shooting A man was found dead inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch overnight.

"It's been a horrible job," Woolfork said. "I feel like the mayor should come down talk to everybody that owns businesses on the block and people who live here and see what's going on."

The summer violence detail was put in place to add patrols and cut down on crime running Wednesday through Sunday. After doing some digging, News 4 noticed several shootings over the last few weeks were on a Tuesday when the detail was not working.

"It's still crime everyday, throughout the week," Woolfork said. "All they did was pretty much re-route the crime. They put it on other streets, it's on Tucker, it's by 10th and 11th and Washington, so they're just moving it.

According to SLMPD, homicides are down this year by 35% in the city. With 125 homicides this year, the city is on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2014.

The numbers may have decreased, perhaps giving people who live and work in the city some hope. But these crimes are still happening with a cost.

"It makes me mad because I live and work down here," Woolfork said. "I want people to come down here and feel safe and don't want people to feel like they have to run to their cars with their bags."