ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mutliple sets of keys, handbags and valuables were found in a home after police and the FBI conducted a search warrant related to recent vehicle thefts.
Keys, purses and handbags, backpacks, a Milwaukee drill and a speaker are among the items found.
Three suspects are in custody after the search. Police recovered five sets of keys, among other suspected stolen property.
Anyone looking to get back stolen property can contact the North Patrol Division at 314-444-0001. A report has to have been previously filed a report to have items returned.
Police are still searching for additional suspects tied to vehicle thefts.
