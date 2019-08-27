WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Rebecca Diller says it’s been an agonizing month not knowing where her 22-year-old brother is.
“It's just like he disappeared, with his phone and truck," said Diller.
Nate Ashby was reported missing July 31.
“The phone pinged down on Bernheimer Road and the Missouri River,” she said.
Diller says she and investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office suspect Ashby’s truck is at the bottom of the Missouri River.
Investigators used sonar images that detected a truck submerged under water near Treloar, Missouri.
Diller says investigators told her because of the depth and strong river currents, they’re unable to place divers in the water.
She says his truck didn't have air conditioning and that he drove with the windows down. Investigators say if his body was in the truck, it's possible it could have floated out and drifted downstream.
"I believe his body could have traveled, absolutely," Diller said.
Diller says she wonders if the body found in the Mississippi River near south St. Louis late Monday night is her brother.
Our cameras were on scene after barge workers discovered a body.
"With the fish in the Missouri River, if that is by brother's truck, with the fish, I don't think there would be much left," she said.
St. Louis firefighters say the body they recovered is badly decomposed and had been in the water for some time.
Diller says she just wants closure.
The body found along the Mississippi River has been taken to the medical examiner for identification.
Anyone with information on Ashby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 636-456-7088 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unit at 800- 877- 3452.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.