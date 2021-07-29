ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Warrenton Police Department are asking people for their help in finding a missing man last seen on July 21.
The department said 27-year-old Dillon Moreland walked off a job in the middle of his shift and hasn't been seen since. Police say he left behind his belongings at the job site .
There have been no leads and the police department thinks he's in danger. You're asked to call the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-3535 if you know anything about his whereabouts.
