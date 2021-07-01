Warrenton PD looking for man accused of robbing a bank

WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in Warrenton are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank.
The Warrenton Police Department said the man hit First State Community Bank on Missouri 47 at 3:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers are trying to identify and locate him.
If you know who he is, call the Warren County Joint Communications at 636-456-7088.
