ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Warrenton man was killed during a Sunday afternoon crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Jerry Wilson, 58, was driving along eastbound Missouri 94 west of Klondike Park when his Harley Davidson hit a guardrail, ejecting him.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene around 2 p.m.
