WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Warren County has implemented a four-day a school week.
The school district said they made the decision to end Monday classes for three reasons: Low finances, low attendance and low teacher retention.
The Warren County School District superintendent told News 4 other schools went to a four-day week and saw an increase in attendance numbers. The school also reportedly pays teachers less than districts in St. Charles and St. Louis Metro.
Students will now go to school from Tuesday through Friday from 7:40 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., which adds only an extra 33 minutes to their school day. On Mondays, supervision for students is available, which the district calls “CARE days.”
“On those CARE days we really put the care first,” said Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith. “Instead of day care, it's care days because we're not just bring your kids here and play all day, we're really focusing on the whole child on those days.”
The change is also for consistency. The change means there will be no early release days and professional development days throughout the school year like in most districts.
