WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Warren County has reported its first COVID-19 death.
The county is surrounded by counties with multiple COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Warren County Health Department, the death is a resident over the age of 60.
Last weekend, images circulated of an annual fireworks show at Cedar Lake Cellars winery. The images showed a massive crowd with little masks seen and no social distancing.
RELATED: Images show thousands at Warren County event with no masks
The health department urges residents to wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
