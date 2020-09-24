Images show a massive crowd in Warren County with little masks and social distancing.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Warren County has reported its first COVID-19 death.

The county is surrounded by counties with multiple COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Warren County Health Department, the death is a resident over the age of 60.

Last weekend, images circulated of an annual fireworks show at Cedar Lake Cellars winery. The images showed a massive crowd with little masks seen and no social distancing.

The health department urges residents to wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

