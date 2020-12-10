WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Warren County's trying to get the word out about free COVID-19 testing that will take place Friday.
Testing will be from noon until 6 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds.
Warren County does not have a hospital and the health department says it has limited abilities for testing. There's growing concern over the upcoming holidays.
"People tend to think that they're getting together with extended family it's safe because they know them but people can transmit that two days before they're showing symptoms so we are concerned about the number of social gatherings this time of year," Ruth Walters with the Warren County Health Department.
Warren County's positivity rate is at 18.4 percent. That's considered to be Category One or in "extreme risk", according to the State of Missouri.
The health department is asking people to register ahead of time. For more information and how to register, click here.
