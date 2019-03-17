WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warren County father and husband was killed after a man ran a stop sign Saturday night.
Police said the accident occurred when 27-year-old Timothy Tallevast ran a stop sign at the intersection at South Outer Road and Stracks Church Road. The man’s vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old John (JD) Sinclair and his 39-year-old wife Tanya.
Both were ejected from the motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital, where JD Sinclair died from his injuries.
Police said his wife has serious injuries with multiple broken bones. She is a paramedic for the Warren County Ambulance District.
Tallevast was not injured.
JD Sinclair was a member of a band called Mind Spin and played at a show in Wentzville on Friday.
"I lost on of my best friends," Scott Wilson said. "We weren't just band mates, we lost a brother."
Wilson said the band has been playing together for more than 20 years and was no longer just a band, it became family.
Friends and family are planning a memorial ride on April 13 for the musician's memory. They also started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Tanya Sinclair's medical expenses.
"JD would so anything for you, you call this guy and he was there on the spot," Wilson said. "I'm just going to miss him all the way around."
JD Sinclair leaves behind his wife and four boys.
