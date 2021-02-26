Update: Elijah Moore was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and carjacking. His 360-month sentence was announced on February 26, 2020.
Original story:
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warren County man has pleaded guilty to charges following a two-day crime spree in July 2019.
Elijah W. Moore, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and carjacking.
Moore, previously described by officers as "armed and dangerous," stole a gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from the 3300 block of Hwy F, according to authorities. Multiple officers in the area setup a perimeter in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
At approximately 7:26 p.m., a Wentzville officer located the suspect in the stolen car in unincorporated St. Charles County. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, when the suspect kept driving and the officer pursued.
After an extended pursuit, the suspect shot multiple shots at Wentzville officers. Officers reportedly returned fire and the suspect was injured. Missouri State Highway Patrol said they spiked one of the suspect's tires, which ended the pursuit. The suspect's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch on the north side of West Meyer Road at Hwy W.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other two suspects were taken into custody following a standoff.
The three were wanted in connection to a home invasion in Warren County, and reportedly stole a car and assaulted a Wright City police officer.
"Shortly after the home invasion, the suspects of course fled the scene and a Wright City officer observed them, during which time he tried to initiate traffic stop," said Val Joyner with St. Charles County police.
Police in Wright City said they spotted the suspects around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect in the stolen car fired a shot at officers, which struck the patrol car and ruptured the fuel line, disabling it. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle.
St. Charles County officers tracked the suspects to a house west of New Melle, on Highway D and Brinkley Lane around 4:30 a.m., where a standoff between the suspects and law enforcement ensued.
The two suspects were taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
However, officers believed an undetermined number of suspects remained inside and were on scene until 2 p.m., when they were satisfied no one else was inside the residence.
