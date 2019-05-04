ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Warrants have been issued Saturday against the alleged suspect in a hammer attack on two Washington University students in the Delmar Loop Friday afternoon.
Warrants have been issued against 35-year-old Kenneth Canamore of Webster Groves for two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police said a suspect assaulted three victims in the 6600 block of Delmar Blvd. Friday around 4:35 p.m.
The suspect entered a business and attacked an employee and a Washington University student with a hammer causing serious injuries and shoved another student.
Both victims sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were conveyed to a nearby hospital. Both victims have since been listed in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a a black Jeep Patriot with Missouri plates BA9-K3A. Officers pursued the vehicle east on Delmar. It was last seen in the Hodiamont and Delmar area.
The University City Police Department is investigating and said officers responded to a residence in Webster Groves, where police took Canamore into custody without incident.
Washington University sent a statement saying their "priority is supporting this student and all of our students who have been affected by this incident. We also remain concerned about the restaurant employee who attempted to intervene in the attack and was also injured."
If you have any information, call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010.
