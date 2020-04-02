ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Non-essential businesses that have not closed and in violation of St. Louis County stay-at-home executive order will soon be forced to close.
St. Louis County leaders are also calling on residents to report those who violate orders.
St. Louis County said they sent letters to about 50 businesses that have continued to stay open despite the stay-at-home order. Those businesses include nail salons, bookstores, craft stores, gyms, dine-in restaurants, beauty supply stores, bars and tanning salons.
“Everyone must do their part to save our community from further harm during this crisis,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Those who are not designated as an essential business must follow this public health order. It has the force of law.”
The stay-at-home order went into effect in St. Louis County on March 23.
Those who receive the letter and think they should be classified as essential can state why in a written reply. Those who continue to operate could be charged with a misdemeanor or the county can seek a temporary restraining order to force the business to close.
Examples of non-essential businesses include dine-in restaurants, beauty salons and gyms. If you know of a non-essential business still operating, you should report that violation to the St. Louis County Counselor by email at countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com or go online here.
Examples of essential businesses that can remain open are doctor’s offices, pharmacies, grocery stores, take-out restaurants, gas stations, plumbers and electricians, banks, and laundromats.
St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick said around a dozen businesses will be receiving letters. Businesses could receive a misdemeanor violation or even a possible temporary restraining order to cease operation through the courts.
The St. Louis City Health Department has cited a beauty supply business for violations along with a southside bar and grill and a church in north St. Louis City. Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted a message this week asking people to report a business or person not complying with the mandatory order to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people.
