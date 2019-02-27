A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening for counties south/southwest of St. Louis. A glaze of ice from freezing rain is possible in these areas beginning this evening. Let's watch the morning drive closely in the southern metro just in case this light icy mix shifts a bit more north.
Overnight & Thursday Morning: Low 22. Chance of a morning light icy mix with higher chances of a travel impact south of St. Louis. We still need to closely watch the morning commute around the metro area as a light mix could clip the Metro, especially the southern part. Chance of a light wintry mix ends around noon.
Thursday: 33. Mostly cloudy, cold and dry.
Friday: Low 25/High 44. Mostly cloudy and a touch warmer but still below normal.
Saturday Night-Sunday Accumulating snow chance. This may impact travel and some forecasts have shown a chance for 3"+, but it's way too early to be confident in snowfall amounts and details. Check back for further updates as we approach the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.