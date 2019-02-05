This Evening: 40s. Steady or rising temps. Spot shower.
Tonight: 40s. Steady or rising temps. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. During breaks in the rain watch for dense fog.
Wednesday: Mid to Low 50s. Rain and a few storms likely. Some locally heavy rain can be expected.
Thursday: Morning= 50s, Afternoon= Falling to 30s. Morning rain and storms. We'll have watch south of St. Louis for a strong to severe storm. Then drying out in the afternoon as cold air quickly takes over. Expect 30s by late afternoon.
Heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday could cause short term flooding. Generally 1-2" in the metro with some isolated higher totals. Areas south could see 2-3" through Thursday afternoon.
