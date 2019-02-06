Weather Headlines:
-Chance for a severe storm from St. Louis to the south/southeast Thursday morning. Main threat is damaging winds, lower chance for a brief tornado.
-Watch for flooding in low-lying spots and poor drainage areas during Thursday morning.
-Much colder and windy Thursday afternoon & evening. Wind chill in the teens by Thursday evening.
Morning Drive: 30s Periods of locally heavy rain and scattered storms. A second wave of rain and storms is expected to move into the metro area by 6 AM. There is a risk for a few severe storms Thursday morning from St. Louis to the south/southeast. Storms move out by late morning to near Noon.
Flood Watch South & Southeast of St. Louis Through Thursday Afternoon. Although areas not in the watch can still see minor flooding.
Thursday : Falling to 20s by 6 PM. Much Colder and dry with strong wind gusts to 35 mph.
Tonight: 13. Much colder but dry. Wind Chill near 0.
Friday: 26. Sunny, breezy, dry and cold. Wind: NW 10-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.