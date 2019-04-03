Morning Drive: 42. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Wind: Light and variable.
Wednesday: 65. Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast 8-12 mph.
Tonight: 50. Mostly cloudy and cool. Rain and storms developing to our west and moving into the viewing area before sunrise. Wind SE - 10 mph.
Thursday: 60. Periods of rain and storms. Cooler. Rain tapering off in the evening. Wind: SE - 10 mph
