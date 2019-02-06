Today: Upper 30s to low 40s. Rain and a few storms likely. Some periods heavy rain can be expected. We will also see periods of no rain, low clouds and fog.
Flood Watch South & Southeast of St. Louis Through Thursday Afternoon.
Tonight: 40s. Periods of rain, some heavy rain and a few storms continue overnight. There is a low risk of a few severe storms, mainly south of St. Louis.
Thursday Morning: Low 50s. Periods of locally heavy rain and scattered storms. There is a slightly higher risk for a few severe storms from 6 AM to noon, just southeast of St. Louis.
Thursday Afternoon: Falling to 30s. Periods of locally heavy rain possible into the early afternoon when drier and much colder air arrives behind the front.
