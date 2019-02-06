This Afternoon: Falling to 20s. Much colder. Drying out with strong wind gusts to 35 mph. Winds: West 15-35 mph.
This Evening: Low 20s. Wind chill in the single digits. Strong gusts continue. Winds: West 15-30 mph.
Tonight: 11. Dry, breezy and cold. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
Friday: 26. Sunny and cold. Breezy, but winds diminish through the afternoon. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.