Morning Drive: 75. A few spotty showers mainly on the Missouri side. A little more humid. Wind: SE 3-6 mph.
Tuesday: 89. Hot and more humid with a few isolated storms developing by late morning through the afternoon moving from west to east. Locally heavy rain is possible with some of these storms. Most rain ending around sunset. Heat index near 96. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph
Tonight: 77. Mostly cloudy, dry and muggy. Wind: S 3-6 mph
Wednesday: 92. Hot and more humid. A few early morning storms possible. New showers and storms will try to develop in the afternoon and evening and some of these storms may be strong to severe. Heat index could exceed 100. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.