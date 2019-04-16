This Afternoon: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Wind: South 15-25 mph.
This Evening: 70s. Comfortable. Wind: South 10 mph.
Tonight: 61. Mostly cloudy. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 80. Breezy and warm. Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday night. While they are expected to weaken as they move in from the north and west, we'll be watching for a wind or hail threat.
Thursday: Low 60/High 64. A chance of rain or a few storms. There is a possibility of strong storms, mainly south of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.