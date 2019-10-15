Morning Drive: 53. Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Watching for the chance of a few showers or storms developing by sunrise. Wind: S 3-6 mph
Tuesday: 69. Showers and storms this afternoon through this evening. Wind SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: 44. Clearing, breezy and cooler. Wind NW 10-18 ph
Wednesday: 56. Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.
